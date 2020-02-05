Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt issues advisory on novel coronavirus; prescribes do's and dont's for public to ward off infection: Official.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:30 IST
Delhi govt issues advisory on novel coronavirus; prescribes do's and dont's for public to ward off infection: Official.

Delhi govt issues advisory on novel coronavirus; prescribes do's and dont's for public to ward off infection: Official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Khalistanis a marginal minority with no political support, says counter-terrorism expert

Labelling slain Khalistani terrorist Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD as a martyr is an exercise conducted at the behest of Khalistani secessionists in the Sikh diaspora, according to a counter-terrorism expert. Ajai Sahni, who serves as the E...

UPDATE 2-Second avalanche in eastern Turkey kills dozens of rescuers

Two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed 38 people, most of them buried by the second downslide while working to rescue victims of the first, officials said on Wednesday.Turkeys Disaster and Emergency Authority AFAD said 33 people died ...

Convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged soon: Law Minister

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday assured Lok Sabha that convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged soon. The culprits are trying to delay punishment which is not justified, he said. Several members especially women...

Coronavirus: Port, airport take precautions

With three novel coronavirus cases reported from neighbouring Kerala, authorities have stepped up preacautionary measures including screening passengers at the harbour and international airport here. The New Mangalore Port has implemented ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020