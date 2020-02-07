Global shortage of anti-virus protective gear: WHO.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
The world is facing a chronic shortage of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment in the fight against a spreading coronavirus epidemic, World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. The U.N. age...
Telangana CM inaugurates 11-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Hyderabad, Feb 7 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated a 11-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project between Jubilee Bus Station JBS and M...
Global professional services organisation EY has announced 17 finalists for the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, including several unicorns that have a combined revenue of over Rs 1 lakh crore. The finalists have been selected from among ov...
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday did not deviate from the written speech prepared by the state government for his address to the state assembly at the beginning of the budget session, and said intolerance, bigotry and hatred ...