Trump coming to India in February to meet friend Modi
Trump announces a visit to India from February 24-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- India
- Modi
- Trump India Visit
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump told Bolton he wanted to hold Ukraine aid pending help on Biden probe -NYTimes
UPDATE 4-Trump wanted aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped on probes of political rivals -NYTimes
UPDATE 5-Trump wanted aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped on probes of political rivals -NYTimes
UPDATE 6-Trump wanted aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped on probes of political rivals -NYTimes
UPDATE 1-Iranians should not let Trump harm national unity, Rouhani says