We do not fight elections just for victory or defeat; BJP is a party which believes in expanding its ideology: HM Amit Shah on Delhi polls.
We do not fight elections just for victory or defeat; BJP is a party which believes in expanding its ideology: HM Amit Shah on Delhi polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
BJP MP Verma claims to have received death threat call
EC issues showcause notice to BJP leader Parvesh Verma for his controversial remarks during Delhi poll campaign.
Shuttler Saina Nehwal to join BJP
Language used by BJP leaders appalling: Chidambaram
EC removes Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Verma from list of star campaigners for Delhi polls