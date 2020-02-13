No major change in 'trajectory' of coronavirus outbreak: WHO.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Aam Aadmi Partys AAP Punjab unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for hiking the price of LPG cylinder and sought immediate roll-back of the decision. In a statement is...
A team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT has disclosed security vulnerabilities in Voatz, a mobile voting application that has been used several times including during the 2018 midterm elections in West Virgin...
A special NIA court sentenced a Bangladeshi resident to six years in jail for his involvement in distributing fake Indian currency notes, officials said on Thursday. Mijan was convicted by the NIA court on Wednesday under sections 120B, 489...
A commercial building was partially gutted in a major fire that was brought undercontrol after six hours in suburban Andheri on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, officials said.The fire broke out in the ground-plus four-storey buildin...