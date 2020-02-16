India set to play day/night Test during Australia tour later this year.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
Dubai, Feb 16 AFP Kim Clijsters faces an unexpectedly tough first match on her comeback after seven years out in Dubai this week - against Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza. Clijsters, 36, had been due to play Kiki Bertens but the e...
Illegal entries on forest and state land measuring over 659 acres was detected at two places in Jammu, with authorities deciding to expunge these entries from the revenue records, officials said on Sunday. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma C...
Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked the drawing and disbursing officers DDOs to credit all the wrongly parked balances into the exchequer within a weeks time, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The amounts parked in the accounts h...
Markets regulator Sebi is looking to prepare and implement a governance structure, which is custom-made to suit to the needs of business, and advising its staff of their obligations to ensure ongoing compliance. The regulator plans to prepa...