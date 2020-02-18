Sensex drops 161.31 points to close at 40,894.38; Nifty down 53.30 points at 11,992.50.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday welcomed the Centres decision to rename the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses IDSA, a government think tank, after late defence minister and Goas son of soil Manohar Parrikar. The Central...
MUMBAI, Feb. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products completes its 14th year in the industry. To celebrate this milestone, the bra...
New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT witnessed the Final Placements of its largest ever batch with a record of over 125 companies hosted on campus. With a staggering highest offer of 75 L...
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he does not need any security cover and dared the BJP to take it back. He said this when asked about the security risk to him as the leader had claimed that he had received a threat ca...