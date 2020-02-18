India to send C-17 military aircraft to China on February 20 to evacuate its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan: Military sources to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
