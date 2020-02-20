Army has been championing gender equality; SC judgement will give us lot of clarity in moving forward: Army chief.

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will formally exit as Britains frontline royals on March 31 following discussions with Buckingham Palace on formalising their new financially independent roles. Harry and Meghan, the D...
Residents of a South Korean city at the center of a new coronavirus outbreak described empty streets, deserted shops, and a climate of fear as a surge in confirmed cases linked to a church raised the prospect of wider transmission. Malls, r...
Global trade information provider Connect2India on Thursday said it has partnered with IRClass to provide verification, credibility and conformance check for MSMEs. Indian Register of Shipping IRClass is an international ship classification...
Barcelona have signed Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite from fellow La Liga side Leganes for 18 million euros 19.43 million after receiving permission from the leagues organising body to acquire a player outside the transfer window.The Spa...