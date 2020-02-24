The US will always be faithful and loyal friend of India; thank you for spectacular welcome: President Trump

The US will always be a faithful and loyal friend of India; thank you for spectacular welcome said, President Trump. India embraces individual freedom, rule of law, the dignity of every human being and where people worship side-by-side in harmony, He added.

The US President also said that there is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting people free -- that is India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.