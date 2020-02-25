LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, CP Delhi Amulya Patnaik, Cong leader Subhash Chopra attend meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah
LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, CP Delhi Amulya Patnaik, Cong leader Subhash Chopra attend the meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Baijal
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Subhash Chopra
- Amit Shah
- Amulya Patnaik
- ACB
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP heads for stupendous victory in Delhi polls
Arvind Kejriwal says new 'politics of work' has taken birth in Delhi, calls AAP win victory for entire India.
Congratulatory messages pour in for Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi victory
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on course to register thumping victory in Delhi polls
Arvind Kejriwal wins from New Delhi seat