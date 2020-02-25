Defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US: PM.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
South Africa is set to host the 22nd session of the African Forestry and Wildlife Commission AFWC, which is scheduled to take place at the Kruger National Park next month.Ministers responsible for wildlife and forestry from the Republic of ...
Hapur Police has registered a case against unidentified people after a 10-day old video of a group of miscreants beating a BBA student went viral. In the video, the unidentified persons can be seen recklessly beating the student with sticks...
Britain said on Tuesday that people who had visited northern Italy should self isolate if they had any flu-like symptoms after Europes worst outbreak of coronavirus so far flared up in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.Those who have been ...
The transit retail market in India is expected to grow from 2.2 billion dollars now to 21.6 billion dollars by 2030, according to a new study by international property consultancy Knight Frank India. While the retailing potential is best ta...