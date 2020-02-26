Northeast Delhi violence: HC directs that senior-level police officer should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instructions
Northeast Delhi violence: HC directs that senior level police officer should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instruction. Delhi HC says police need not wait for court's direction and it should take action on its own in connection with northeast Delhi violence
