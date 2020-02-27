Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 38, says senior official.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
The Maharashtra governments smart gram yojana will be named after former Deputy Chief Minister the late R R Patil, the assembly was informed on Thursday Since November 2016, the smart gram yojana smart village is being implemented in the st...
A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar.The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya...
On the occasion of the birthday of Karnataka Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa, a felicitation program was held on Thursday in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Union Minister SM ...
Charred vehicles and petrol tanks and a strong burning odour were all that remained at a fuel pump in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura area, which was set afire by rioters on Monday On Thursday, the petrol pump was the centre of attention as med...