Violence in Delhi was genocide, deeply pained by killing of innocent people: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....
Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
Supreme Court on Monday posted for hearing on March 5 the petition of Sara Abdullah Pilot, challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. A bench of Ju...
Supreme Court on Monday posted for hearing on March 5 the petition of Sara Abdullah Pilot, challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. A bench of Ju...
Dutch firm Royal DSM, plans to introduce its pre-mixed micro-nutrient daily home fortifier Nu-Shakti in north India soon Nu-Shakti is a first of its kind product category that is based on home fortification to enhance essential nutrients an...
Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...