Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen pointing guns at unarmed policeman during northeast Delhi violence, arrested from Shamli in UP: Delhi Police.
Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen pointing guns at unarmed policeman during northeast Delhi violence, arrested from Shamli in UP: Delhi Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Delhi Police
- Shamli
- UP
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties buys 27 acre land in Delhi for Rs 1,359 cr
2 killed in encounter with police in Delhi
Delhi HC seeks Centre, CBI response on PIL for probe into Gargi college molestation incident
Godrej Properties to buy 26 acres in central Delhi for Rs 1,359 crore
Delhi HC seeks Centre, CBI response on PIL for probe into Gargi college molestation incident