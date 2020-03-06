Delhi violence: HC directs hospitals not to dispose of any unidentified body till March 11.

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....
The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...
There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...
Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has wreaked havoc in nearly 75 countries....
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday decided to drop Yes Bank from Futures and Options segment from May 29. The existing Futures and Options contracts across all expiries will expire on May 28.The development came after Yes Bank on...
Hong Kong stocks retreated on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, but managed to end in positive territory for the week, as investors expected more policy support to shore up Chinas economy, hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Th...
Eva Chura is one of the magpies of the mountain. Living with their families in shacks in a gold shantytown in the Andes, these women make a living gleaning gold from the rubble.They are called pallaqueras which roughly translates as gold-pi...
A day after the RBI superseded the board of Indias fourth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank, State Bank of India SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Friday said the problem at hand is lender-specific and not sectoral. On Thursday, the SBI bo...