Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt calls special Assembly session on NRC-NPR issue, coronavirus situation on March 13: Official.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:31 IST
Delhi govt calls special Assembly session on NRC-NPR issue, coronavirus situation on March 13: Official.

Delhi govt calls special Assembly session on NRC-NPR issue, coronavirus situation on March 13: Official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

Belgium has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus strain that is sweeping the globe, health officials said Wednesday. Maggie De Block, health minister in the caretaker federal government, said the victim was 90 years old.The m...

Thailand restricts visitor visas to limit virus spread

Thailand will temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, its interior minister said on Wednesday.The suspensions were the latest mea...

Erdogan says Turkey to keep border open for migrants until EU fulfills deal

Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankaras expectations over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.In a speech to lawmakers from ...

Hong Kong stocks fall on doubts over stimulus efforts against virus

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian markets that fell due to growing uncertainty over global policy efforts to arrest the economic loss from the coronavirus epidemic. The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 to 25,231.61, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020