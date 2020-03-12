Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instigating riots not our nature; our nature is to stem them: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:25 IST
Instigating riots not our nature; our nature is to stem them: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

Instigating riots not our nature; our nature is to stem them: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday advised against holding this years IPL edition in wake of the coronavirus scare but left it to the organizers to take a final call on it. This was stated by MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who h...

Zayn Malik models for Anwar Hadid's jewellery line

Singer Zayn Malik has a new modelling gig as he stars in Anwar Hadids new jewellery campaign for brand Martyre. As per Page Six, the unisex jewellery label launched in March 2019 is founded by musician Yoni Laham and model Anwar Hadid, who ...

Jazz remain in quarantine in Oklahoma City

Players and staff for the Utah Jazz remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of coronavirus tests. All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to test for...

AFI says Fed Cup will go ahead, but withdraws invites to foreign athletes in view of COVID-19

Athletics Federation of India on Thursday said it will go ahead with the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in Patiala from April 10-13 but withdrew its invitation to five countries to participate in the meet in view of the COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020