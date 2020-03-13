All remaining I-League matches to be played in empty stadiums due to COVID-19 pandemic, says AIFF.

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....
While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....
Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
Croatia will close schools and universities for two weeks starting from Monday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.The government will also allow postponements in tax payments, he said. Cro...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have conversations with other world leaders on Friday regarding the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said.He added that planning staff from the Ministry of Defence would he...
Indian Consulate in Milan has reached out to Indian students stranded at airports in Italy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Consulate tweeted, Consulate has contacted the students stranded at airports and provided them assistance, i...
The Competition Commission of India CCI has passed an order finding Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association BCDA, its two District Committees i.e. Murshidabad District Committee and Burdwan District Committee and their office-bearers, to ...