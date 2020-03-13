Air India to send flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians. It will land on Sunday morning at Delhi airport: officials.
Air India to send flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians. It will land on Sunday morning at Delhi airport: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment
We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment
Air India asks passengers, who travelled on Feb 25 with person who tested positive for coronavirus, to follow Health Ministry protocols.
Air India asks crew of Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi flight, which had a coronavirus-struck Indian, to stay in isolation for 14 days at their homes. PTI DSP KJ
We are evaluating Air India. Whether we bid or not comes later: Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat on the national carrier's disinvestment.