CBI searches multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai including residences of Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and wife in fresh case: officials.
CBI searches multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai including residences of Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and wife in fresh case: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yes Bank
- Mumbai
- Delhi
- Rana Kapoor
ALSO READ
Yes Bank biggest lender to loan defaulter Cox & Kings
Yes Bank crisis may hit jute mills, workers wages ahead of
ED scanner on big loans issued by Yes Bank, Kapoor's foreign assets
Customers sensed all was not well with Yes Bank, withdrew Rs 18,110 cr deposits during Mar-Sep 2019
Sitharaman assures depositors money in Yes Bank safe