Passenger who tested positive on Dubai-bound flight is UK tourist: Officials. PTI TGB VS DVDV

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...
The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....
From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...
While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....
Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe revealed that he was super nervous before featuring in his first Champions League match. Of course, for my first game in the Champions League, there was a lot of pressure, especially as I was that person...
Actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the COVID-19 patients. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the m...
Student protesters tried to take out a candlelight march at Aligarh Muslim University here to mourn the death of a youth who had died of gunshot injuries sustained in violent clashes during protests over the amended citizenship act last mon...
Anyone driving through Binga, in western Zimbabwe, is greeted by a vision of the past dotted along the tarred road thatched homes built on stilts, two metres above the ground.The elevated structures - called ngazi - were the traditional hom...