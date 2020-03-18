COVID-19 outbreak: SC takes note of non-availability of mid-day meals to children due to shutting down of schools.

Flipkart says it is working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....
Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....
In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...
The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 on Wednesday with the number of deaths rising to almost 600, government data showed. We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an i...
Britains Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Wednesday.Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Diana Ross were s...
The Belgian government held talks with representatives from the countrys airline and travel industries on Wednesday as they seek state support to help with their fight for survival in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The government sai...
Professionals, including journalists and bankers, and select public premises were given internet access for carrying out their work during the time of shutdown in Kashmir, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Teleco...