CBSE directs board exam centres to ensure sitting arrangement with adequate distance between students.

Flipkart says it is working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....
Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....
In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...
Poland proposed a 212 billion-zloty 51.96 billion programme on Wednesday to mitigate damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which could last for months, Prime Minister Morawiecki said.The package will help struggling companies pay salar...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will form a panel of ministers on Thursday to layout a package to help the economy weather the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Wednesday.Countries around the world have been prepa...
Swiss firm Roche Diagnostics India received the license for conducting coronavirus tests after approval from drug regulator DCGI, making it the first private firm to get such permission after the government decided to allow accredited priva...
The South African Civil Aviation Authority CAA has issued guidelines for infection control for all airlines, which apply to the passenger, cargo and baggage handling.These are guided by the general guidelines issued by the World Health Orga...