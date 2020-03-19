ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 examinations due to coronavirus threat, say officials.

The global economic slowdown coupled with COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is likely to negatively impact residential real estate demand in the country in current fiscal year, India Ratings has said. According to the rating agency, reside...
Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar on Thursday dismissed media speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak during his address to the nation at 8 pm. Shekhar called the speculations ...
We have 768 beds for quarantine purposes, of which 57 are occupied Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....
China on Thursday reported no new domestic transmissions of coronavirus for the first time since the deadly virus surfaced three months ago, achieving a milestone in its battle against the pandemic that has brought the country to a grinding...