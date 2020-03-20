Indian rupee trades 34 paise higher at 74.78 against USD in early deals.

Taiwan, which has won global praise for its effective action against the coronavirus, is rolling out a mobile phone-based electronic fence that uses location-tracking to ensure people who are quarantined stay in their homes.Governments arou...
Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed heated exchanges between Treasury and Opposition benches over claims by a Congress leader that essential commodities are fast disappearing from markets after the prime ministers address to the nation. Soon afte...
Alphabet Incs YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at ho...
Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways will survive the coronavirus epidemic, its chief executive said in a video released on Friday, a day after the industrys largest body warned that Middle East airlines were in crisis. The International Air Transport...