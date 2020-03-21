Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh shuts govt offices till March 31

All government offices in Chhattisgarh, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shut till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, PTI reported on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said on Thursday that Section 144 will be enforced in all the urban areas to control the spread of coronavirus while ensuring that supply of essential supplies including medicines and ration are sufficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

