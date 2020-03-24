Sensex ends 692.79 points higher at 26,674.03; Nifty rises 190.80 points to 7,801.05.

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...
A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...
A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....
The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...
The Nigerian presidents chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said. Abba Kyari, who is in his 70s, is an important figure in President Muhammadu Buharis government and his illness could have rami...
Kazakhstan has suspended exports of buckwheat, sugar, potatoes, carrots, onions, and cabbages until at least April 15, the Central Asian nations Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.The Nur-Sultan government this month declared a state of e...
Keeping in mind the debilitating effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana depositing the first installment of Rs 1,000 in the accounts...
Video streaming major Netflix and social networking giant Facebook are reducing bit rates for videos on their platforms as part of their efforts to help mitigate mobile and broadband network congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix...