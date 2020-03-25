Nine private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19 : Health Ministry.

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...
A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...
Eds Correcting figure 29 private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19 Health Ministry....
Electricity price in the spot or current market plunged to a three-year low of 60 paise as shutdown of factories and businesses due to a nationwide lockdown wiped away power demand by as much as 20 gigawatts GW. According to data from the I...
Nearly half a million people in Britain have filed welfare benefit claims in the past nine days, a sign of how the governments shutdown of much of the economy to slow the spread of coronavirus is hitting incomes. Peter Schofield, the top ci...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Exclusive EU states need 10 times more coronavirus equipment - internal documentEuropean Union states need 10 times as much personal protective equipment and other medical devices, such a...