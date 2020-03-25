Ten more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka, total number rises to 51: State Health Department.

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...
Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...
A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italys contagion, has risen by around 296 in a day to some 4,474, a source familiar with the data said on Wednesday. The figure ...
The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat went up to 39 as four more people, one of them with travel history abroad, tested positive for the new coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said here. On Wednesday, one new case was ...
London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britains order that people should stay at home and stop travelling.At this point in this fast-moving and unp...
The Nigerian Army is preparing to forcibly transfer the sick to hospital and enforce curbs on movement to try to shield the country from coronavirus, and is leasing equipment for possible mass burial, according to an army memo seen by Reute...