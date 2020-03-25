Delhi HC suspends its functioning till April 15 in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...
Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...
The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...
A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...
The Punjab Police on Wednesday distributed food to the poor in many parts of the state and also ensured home delivery of essentials to daily wagers and slum dwellers amid a country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, officials...
Five years ago the arrival of a wave of refugees caused much consternation and fuelled support for Germanys far-right. Now, the country is turning to its migrant community to plug an anticipated shortage of medical staff battling the corona...
Power Finance Corporation Ltd PFC, the Central PSU under Union Ministry of Power and leading NBFC in the power sector has agreed in principle to provide financial assistance of Rs. 50,00,000 Rupees Fifty Lakhs only to the Indian Red Cross S...
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of Italys contagion, has risen by around 296 in a day to some 4,474, a source familiar with the data said on Wednesday. The figure ...