SpiceJet ready to operate flights from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihar's migrant workers, if govt agrees: CMD Ajay Singh.
SpiceJet ready to operate flights from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihar's migrant workers, if govt agrees: CMD Ajay Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Aviation sector under lot of pressure, says SpiceJet chief amid coronavirus outbreak
All educational institutions in Odisha to close, except for exams, till March 31 in view of coronavirus threat: CM Naveen Patnaik.
SpiceJet inks pact with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ
LJP defers Patna rally due to coronavirus threat: Chirag
RJD's Tejashwi, Tej Pratap distribute protective masks in Patna