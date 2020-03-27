Centre will clear entire pending wages of Rs 11,499 crore under MGNREGA by April 10: Officials.

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Russias 2020 satellite launch programme hit by production halt RoscosmosRussias space agency Roscosmos said on Friday it would have to adjust its 2020 launch programme because of a halt...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Swiss death toll from coronavirus hits 197, confirmed cases top 12,000The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 197 people, the countrys public health agency said on Frid...
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. How many Americans have coronavirus New Reuters poll might offer a hintThe official count of coronavirus infections in the United States sits at about 70,000 cases, but a chronic sh...
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Bon Jovi, Prince Harry and military choir launch charity single UnbrokenU.S. rocker Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with Britains Prince Harry and a military choir to release the single Unbroken o...