All patients having severe acute respiratory illness are being tested for COVID-19: ICMR official.

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...
World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...
While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...
Indonesias capital Jakarta announced a two-week extension of its state of emergency following the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, its governor said on Saturday.Anies Baswedan told reporters on a video conference call that the state o...
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir is slated to interact with media persons through WhatsApp at 6 pm on Saturday, Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR said. Kansal is also the spokesperson of the J...
Standing outside her front door with a leather jacket pulled over her pajamas, Alma Shayakhmetova takes a bag of groceries and medicines from volunteers. At 67 she is in the most vulnerable age group ordered to stay at home by Moscow author...
Vietnams health ministry reported an additional 11 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 174.Vietnam had said in mid-February that all its then-16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovere...