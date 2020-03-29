Enough petrol, diesel, LPG stocks available to service every customer in the country through April: IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh to PTI.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 09:41 IST
Enough petrol, diesel, LPG stocks available to service every customer in the country through April: IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh to PTI.
