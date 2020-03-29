'102 ambulances' should not be used for coronavirus patients, should only be used to transport pregnant women, sick infants: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:08 IST
