Provide quality redressal of COVID-19 grievances preferably within 3 days: Personnel Ministry to all govt departments.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:15 IST
Provide quality redressal of COVID-19 grievances preferably within 3 days: Personnel Ministry to all govt departments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Personnel Ministry