Delhi govt to begin online classes of two subjects for the students of Class 12, says Sisodia.

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...
Insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for those aiding WB govt in fight against COVID-19, including for health care professionals, policemen CM....
Barcelona players will make an extra contribution on top of the 70 pay cut they have agreed to take during the enforced La Liga break so that the clubs other employees can earn their full salaries during the coronavirus crisis, captain Lion...
The coronavirus outbreak at the heart of the UK government spread on Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, self-isolating with symptoms just days after the British leader himself tested positive.A Downi...
A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds is all set to arrive in New York Harbour to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping the citys hospitals. The USNS Comfort, which was sent to New York City after 911, will be used to treat non-corona...