India has taken unprecedented and early steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic and prevent its large outbreak: PM Modi to Indian missions.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:47 IST
India has taken unprecedented and early steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic and prevent its large outbreak: PM Modi to Indian missions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India