25 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, total rises to 97: Health Department.

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...
With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....
Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...
A Japanese destroyer collided with a Chinese fishing boat in the East China Sea on Monday but no one was injured, the Defense Ministry said. The collision caused a hole in the destroyer Shimakaze above its waterline, but it was still able t...
When nine police officers showed up to make an arrest near Melrose Avenue in the Bronx last Wednesday, none wore a mask or gloves to protect them from coronavirus.Similar scenes play out all over the city daily officers making arrests, walk...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was full of vigour on Monday morning at a cabinet meeting he chaired remotely while in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.The prime minister chaired...
The Delhi government on Monday decided that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be used as a quarantine facility for coronavirus suspects. Southeast District Magistrate Harleen Kaur asked the secretary of The Sports Authority of India to hand...