Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders FIR in connection with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:34 IST
Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders FIR in connection with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Nizamuddin