2.78 lakh construction workers, families not under National Food Security Act to get one-time assistance of Rs 1,000: Assam govt.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:54 IST
2.78 lakh construction workers, families not under National Food Security Act to get one-time assistance of Rs 1,000: Assam govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam