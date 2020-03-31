Group of Union ministers today took stock of situation, stressed on need for readying dedicated COVID-19 hospitals: Health Ministry.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:22 IST
