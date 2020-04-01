Of 2,361 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, 617 admitted to hospitals and rest quarantined: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:59 IST
