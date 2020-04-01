47,951 tests for COVID-19 conducted in country so far out of which 4,562 tests done at ICMR network labs on Tuesday: ICMR official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:47 IST
47,951 tests for COVID-19 conducted in country so far out of which 4,562 tests done at ICMR network labs on Tuesday: ICMR official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ICMR