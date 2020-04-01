51 private labs given approval so far for conducting COVID-19 tests, 816 tests conducted at private labs on Tuesday: ICMR official.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:54 IST
