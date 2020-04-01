Total 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi; we have requested Centre to provide us testing kits, other medical equipments: CM Arvind Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:16 IST
