HRD ministry directs IITs to form task force to ensure placements are not affected due to situation arising out of COVID-19: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:35 IST
HRD ministry directs IITs to form task force to ensure placements are not affected due to situation arising out of COVID-19: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.