COVID-19: CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries.

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...
The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....
Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...
Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Wednesday was released from isolation at home after testing negative for coronavirus, the presidency said. The southern African countrys leader went into a 14-day self-quarantine on March 21 after a v...
Bulgaria plans to extend its national emergency by a month to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 422.The Black Sea states parliament voted unanimously on March...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the two leaders discussed the domestic and international aspects of the ongoing COVID-19 pande...
India and Kuwait on Wednesday decided that officials of the two countries would maintain regular contact during the health crisis arising out of coronavirus spread to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation. Prime Minister N...